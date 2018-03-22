This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Stocking and Innovative Reel Technologies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we're getting you ready for the upcoming trout season. First we'll stock trout with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on Little Fishing Creek and then we'll travel to Pine Grove to watch a custom made fishing reel get assembled at Innovative Reel Technologies. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway you don't want to miss, and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.