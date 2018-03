Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A lawmaker who's been ordered to stay away from a state representative from Luzerne County is not seeking re-election.

Nick Miccarelli made the announcement on Wednesday.

Fellow lawmaker Tarah Toohill from the Hazleton area says the Republican from the Philadelphia area threatened to kill her and himself after she ended their relationship six years ago.

A judge in Luzerne County gave Toohill a three-year protection order against Miccarelli last week.