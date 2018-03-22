Power To Save: Ice Jam Reclamation at Nesbitt Park

Posted 7:52 pm, March 22, 2018, by

Suskie Bassmasters show the damage the Ice Jam left in Nesbitt Park, Wilkes-Barre.  They ask the public for help on April 7th when they take on the task of cleaning up after the historic ice jam.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

