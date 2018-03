× Man Charged After Deadly Crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton filed charges, including with homicide by vehicle, against the driver of a deadly crash.

Police say Daquan Johnson, 25 of Scranton, was driving a stolen car when he crashed on Route 307 in February.

According to police, the passenger of Johnson’s car, Angelo Matlock, 23, died as a result of his injuries in that crash.

Johnson is facing involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.