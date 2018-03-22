Hazleton Area boys basketball preview

Posted 10:36 pm, March 22, 2018, by

Hazleton Area had a delay of a few days, but they are ready to lace them up against Lincoln in the 'AAAAAA' State semifinals Saturday at Freedom HS.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s