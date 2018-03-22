× Girardville St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed to Next Month

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — The spring snowstorm that hit our area Wednesday is being blamed for postponing a St. Patrick’s Parade planned for this weekend in Schuylkill County.

Girardville’s parade committee met Thursday morning and decided to delay the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for this Saturday.

Girardville’s mayor tells Newswatch 16 there is no way the borough can afford to have the snow removed from the parade route in time for the celebration.

The parade will now take place April 14.

This is the second year Girardville has had to postpone their parade due to snow.