Girardville St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed to Next Month

Posted 11:40 am, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:58PM, March 22, 2018

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — The spring snowstorm that hit our area Wednesday is being blamed for postponing a St. Patrick’s Parade planned for this weekend in Schuylkill County.

Girardville’s parade committee met Thursday morning and decided to delay the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for this Saturday.

Girardville’s mayor tells Newswatch 16 there is no way the borough can afford to have the snow removed from the parade route in time for the celebration.

The parade will now take place April 14.

This is the second year Girardville has had to postpone their parade due to snow.

 

1 Comment

  • skookamania

    not really happy with this. i got to cancel my shipment of Pabst and long green socks till next month. i really love this great skook area and will be gladly posting my every skookie move on facebook today. Today I will be in Pottsville searching for the area’s best cheesesammy. Tommorow Ill be studying Train history in Tamaqua. Hopefully there is no fires today. Im sick of the fire whistles and hopefully high school football will come soon. #462

    Reply Report comment