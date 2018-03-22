Drug Delivery Charges Against Lackawanna County Woman

Posted 4:36 pm, March 22, 2018, by

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A Lackawanna County woman is accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in a man's fatal overdose last year.

Noelle Orazi, 21, of Dunmore was charged with drug delivery resulting in death after an investigation by Archbald police and the state attorney general's office.

Investigators allege Orazi provided heroin and cocaine to A.J Veno, 22, of Archbald who died in December after overdosing at his home.

Orazi is currently locked up in Lackawanna County on $200,000 bail

 

