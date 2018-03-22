You might be wondering what an Egglette is. They are little containers that will allow you to make the perfect eggs, hard boiled, soft boiled and mini omelets! The eggs are made quick and easy every single time. Each kit comes with four Egglettes and a cookbook. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Egglettes
-
Does It Really Work: Egg Sitter
-
Does It Really Work: Reheatza
-
Does It Really Work: Night Tan
-
Does It Really Work: Accu-Hook
-
Does It Really Work: Trix Trux
-
-
Does It Really Work: Flying Sound Disc
-
Does It Really Work: Copper Knife
-
Does It Really Work: Turbo Flex
-
Does It Really Work: Super Bright Switch Light
-
Does It Really Work: Pocket Mouse
-
-
Does it Really Work: Crank Chop
-
Does It Really Work: Twin Draft Guard
-
Does It Really Work: Hover Cover