Does It Really Work: Egglettes

Posted 8:26 pm, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:50PM, March 22, 2018

You might be wondering what an Egglette is. They are little containers that will allow you to make the perfect eggs, hard boiled, soft boiled and mini omelets! The eggs are made quick and easy every single time. Each kit comes with four Egglettes and a cookbook. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s