Closure for Family as Police Identify Cold Case Victim

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- Investigators have identified the remains of a woman found in Luzerne County back in the 1970s.

The family of Lucille Frye says after nearly 50 years they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Family members say Frye went missing in Wilkes-Barre in 1970. State police say her body was found off in the woods just off the side of Interstate 81 near Nuangola. Her body was seriously decomposed at the time, which made it hard for investigators to identify her in 1970.

In September of 2016, her remains were exhumed so that investigators could use DNA technology to try to figure out her identity.

Her nephew Mitchell Johnson always had a feeling that Jane Doe 1970 was his aunt Lucille Frye. He and other family members submitted DNA and finally got the closure they needed: Jane Doe 1970 was, in fact, his aunt, Lucille Frye.

The investigation into her death continues. Frye's body will be buried again in May with her family.