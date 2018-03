Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The lot which used to be home to the Hotel Sterling in downtown Wilkes-Barre will be sold.

The city council voted on the decision to sell the lot at Thursday night's meeting.

The lot will be sold for $600,000.

While the crowd at the meeting was split on the decision, the only council member to vote no on the sale agreement was Beth Gilbert.

The proposal for the lot includes a hotel, upscale condos, office and retail space, and a parking garage.