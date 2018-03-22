Be Part of Scranton’s Fringe Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Calling all actors, comedians, writers, and performers of all kinds! Now is the time to apply for the 2018 Scranton Fringe Festival that will take place in September.

The multi-day, multi-venue performance "Fringe Festival" in downtown Scranton provides a unique opportunity for writers and performers.

"There's actually a Fringe circuit," says managing director Elizabeth Bohan. "There's more than 200 Fringe Festivals all over the world. In different Fringes, people do go and they look for shows to produce and move to different cities."

The play or comedy sketch you've been working on could make its way across the country after its debut at Scranton's Fringe.

"Last year alone in 2017, our festival brought 5,000 unique individuals," says co-founder Conor O'Brien. "So, it was really great not only for the cultural scene but also for the downtown commerce and business community."

If you have attended a fringe performance before, you might have seen something out of the ordinary.

"But that doesn't mean that we're only exclusively looking for the experimental or the avant-garde," adds O'Brien. "We're actually looking for anything. It could be a classic musical, it could be something that you wrote yourself."

This year's festival is looking for family-friendly works, too. Amateurs, hobbyists, and professionals are encouraged to apply by the deadline next week.

If you submit your play for performance piece to the Scranton Fringe Festival, it might be showcased at a venue downtown like the AFA Gallery on Lackawanna Avenue.

"We use other venues, too, like the Scranton Cultural Center the Lackawanna County Children's Library," Bohan tells Newswatch 16.

You can submit your work or learn more on the Fringe Festival's website here.