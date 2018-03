Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- Workers prepared for a worst-case scenario in Luzerne County.

People at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport learned how to handle a shooting situation and what to do if someone gets wounded.

Organizers of Wednesday's event say knowing how to stop bleeding could save someone's life.

A nurse from Wilkes-Barre General taught the course, and it was free for those workers at the airport in Luzerne County.