Unseasonable Weather in Weatherly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- The way folks in Weatherly feel is pretty much the same as just about everywhere else around here: they're tired of the snow.

"I want spring to come and stay. Green grass and all kinds of flowers. I'm tired of the white stuff," said Jane Fairchild of Weatherly.

It may be spring, but with so much snowfall this March, it doesn't feel like it to people in Carbon County.

"No, it looks like it's more in the middle of winter. It kind of looks like last year when there was a blizzard," said Weatherly resident Austen Yang.

James Esposito of Drums is taking the storm as another opportunity to have fun and make some money.

"Salting, shoveling, plowing with the truck here. It's a '91 GMC Jimmy with a plow in the front. It's fun to drive. It has four-wheel drive, keeps me going," adds Esposito

But James has some questions with all this unseasonable weather.

"I know baseball is starting soon, so it's kind of like I don't know. Are they going to play in the snow?" poses Esposito.

Children in Weatherly were playing in the snow, practicing for summer.

"I'm making a snow castle because when it's summertime, I'm going to go to the park and make a sandcastle," Gavin Yang of Weatherly tells Newswatch 16.

There has been so much snow here in Weatherly that the Yang brothers have snow castle building down to a science.

"Snow castles, they're made out of snow, a type of precipitation, and sandcastles are made up of rocks, weathered down rocks, and they're also a type of soil," explained Austen Yang.

The brothers tell Newswatch 16 they hope to have their castle building skills down pat by summertime.