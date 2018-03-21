School Closings And Delays

Strange ‘Loch Ness-type thing’ washes ashore on Georgia beach

Posted 9:27 pm, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26PM, March 21, 2018

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. – The carcass of what appears to be a strange sea creature was discovered by a boater on a Georgia beach Friday, WJAX reports.

Jeff Warren said he saw the animal Friday afternoon at the Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Warren told WJAX he initially thought the animal was a dead seal, but after looking closer he described it as more of a “Loch Ness-type thing.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said some sea animals decompose in a such a way that they can resemble a plesiosaur, adding that basking sharks can appear to have a long neck and tiny head when they decompose.

There is no official word so far on what the creature is.

(Photo: Jeff Warren)

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s