Spring Snow in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- What a way to kick off spring! As we started our trek to Schuylkill County, Interstate 81 south in Moosic was in prime shape. As we continued south, the weather worsened, and the roads got slick.

In Schuylkill County, our speed in our Newswatch 16 car was limited to 35 in a 65 mile per hour zone on I-81.

In Washington Township near Pine Grove, there was even more snow, several inches in fact. Cars were slipping and sliding on the back roads. Some people said they're sick of the continuous flakes.

"It's been a long, hard winter. These little piddly storms, I wish we just got the 30 inches in January and done. 60 degrees, I'm ready for it," said Kurt Kovalovich of Schuylkill Haven.

In the village of Rock, Jerry Newswanger was hard at work snow blowing. He waited until the snow let up to get to work.

"This is a great spring day. Everybody is so anxious for spring. We're looking for pretty flowers and sunshine, and this what we get. Probably be here most of the night, trying to get the lot cleared so we can have school tomorrow," Newswanger said.

While some people are just flat out tired of snow and ready for the warm spring weather, other people Newswatch 16 spoke with welcomed yet another snow storm.

"I'm kind of glad it did snow so I get to at least snowboard one more time, but I'm definitely ready for the warm weather," said Anthony Brasher of Pine Grove.

"I don't mind it. I like the snow," Kevin High of Pine Grove said.

"I love it because I got off of work. You can just stay home and play in it if you want. I love it," said Amy Noble of Pine Grove.

For those awaiting flowers, green grass, and warm weather, patience might be the only way to get through yet another nor'easter.