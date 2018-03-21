School Closings And Delays

Scranton Man Admits to Crash that Killed Cyclist

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A Scranton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist in the city.

Thomas Gill pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other counts in the death of Michael Harmer in 2016.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped homicide by vehicle charges.

Gill admitted being high on drugs when he jumped the curb on South Main Avenue, striking Harmer, who was riding his bike on the sidewalk.

As part of "Kevin's Law," Gill must also serve at least three years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

