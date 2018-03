Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One man was serving up victory and advice in Lycoming County.

Bob Holmes travels around the country taking on--and beating--volleyball teams all by himself.

He also speaks to students about staying in school, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and stopping bullying.

Teams of Loyalsock Township High School students and even county sheriffs were no match for Holmes. He beat every team he played.