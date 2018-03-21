One Dead After Stabbing in Luzerne County

#BREAKING: Law enforcement tell @WNEP a man was stabbed and killed here at the Marion Terrace apartments in Hanover Township. State police are investigating. The coroner is also looking into this. pic.twitter.com/x0DxngLod1 — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) March 21, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a stabbing in Luzerne County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Marion Terrace Apartments on Mark Drive in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre.

Police said one man died after a stabbing.

There is no word on a suspect or the name of the victim

This is a developing story, check back for updates.