One Dead After Stabbing in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a stabbing in Luzerne County.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Marion Terrace Apartments on Mark Drive in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre.
Police said one man died after a stabbing.
There is no word on a suspect or the name of the victim
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
41.224870 -75.929005
1 Comment
Shifty Biscuits
Any description? If they both killed each other, we in the law abiding community would have called this a twofer.