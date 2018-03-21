× Hometown Pride for Paralympic Gold Medalist

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP Friends and family of an athlete from Wayne County are beside themselves with pride after he medaled twice in this year’s Winter Paralympics.

For his whole life, Kim Minor has known her son Mike was destined for big things. At her home near Waymart, she still has yet to unpack from this month’s Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea.

“Ecstatic to say the least. This was his dream,” said Kim Minor.

Mike Minor won bronze in another event and Friday was his last chance at gold. He didn’t disappoint running the fastest time in the men’s banked slalom.

His mom and sister were there cheering him on.

“You realize, whoa, there’s pressure, it’s close, this is bigger than sitting on the sidelines of a Western Wayne game.”

Not only did Mike Minor board at Elk Mountain in Susquehanna County, he worked there, and so when he won Paralympic gold, the folks who worked with him were understandably very proud.

“He’s such a local boy,” said Christine Box. “I knew the Minors from Waymart even, yeah, it’s unbelievable.”

“I’m new to snowboarding, so I got a lot of bumps and bruises down this mountain,” said Todd Frick of Greentown. “Someone with a disability like that, it’s incredible.’

incredible indeed, but something Mike Minor’s mom knew he could do.

“When you have a child with one arm who learns how to tie their shoes compare it to a child who takes gold in Paralympics, that’s a huge feat for a child with a limb difference to accomplish something we take for granted every day,” Kim said.

A parade is planned for early June in Minor’s honor in his hometown of Waymart. He lives in Colorado where he’ll start training again for the next competition.