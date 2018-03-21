Cinderella’s Closet Continues Tradition of Offering Affordable Prom Dresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Prom season is approaching and an event in Lackawanna County helped young ladies save some money while tracking down their dream dress.

The 15th annual Cinderella's Closet of NEPA was held Wednesday night at Genetti Manor in Dickson City.

More than 1,000 new and gently used dresses were available for $10 or less.

"It's really awesome. It's a great experience. I just think it's really cool how many sizes they have and that everybody could just donate it and you can get it for so cheap. It's really nice," said Sammie Clarke who goes to North Pocono High School.

Shoes, purses, and jewelry were also available to pair with their new dresses.

About 500 teens packed the place looking for the perfect gown. Some started waiting outside hours before the event started.

The money raised is used to fund scholarships for local young women.

