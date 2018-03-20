School Closings And Delays

Travel Ban Listed for Certain Vehicles during Upcoming Storm

Posted 10:44 am, March 20, 2018, by

State officials are implementing travel restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike ahead of expected winter weather.

Turnpike officials will impose a ban on certain types of trucks, RVs, and trailers today starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:

  • empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
  • large combination vehicles (double trailers);
  • tractors hauling empty trailers;
  • any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
  • all motorcycles; and
  • all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

These vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

Restrictions may be issued for other highways depending on expected weather conditions.

