The uncertainty about the path of the latest winter storm is the focus of this edition of Talkback 16.
Talkback 16: How Much Snow?
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
Talkback 16: Church Theft
-
Talkback 16: Preventing Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: No Snow
-
-
Talkback 16: Guns in Church, Guns in Schools
-
Talkback 16: Teacher Layoffs, Grammy Awards
-
Talkback 16: 16 To The Rescue, Valentine’s Day
-
Talkback 16: Student Walkout, Property Reassessment
-
Talkback 16: Pigs and Potholes
-
-
Talkback 16: Potholes, March Madness, Powerball
-
Talkback 16: Potholes
-
Talkback 16: The Snow Storm