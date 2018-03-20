3 People Injured in Shooting at Maryland High School, Situation is ‘Contained’

GREAT MILLS, Md. — Three people were injured in a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to Andrew Ponti, an official with the St. Mary’s County public information office.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

There are no fatalities reported at this time, Ponti said. It’s unclear if the shooter is among the injured, he said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and said the event has been contained. The school was on lockdown for a brief time but students are now being evacuated from Great Mills High School to a reunification center at a nearby high school, the school district said.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

A spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of the incident. Special agents from the ATF’s Baltimore office are also at the school, that office tweeted.

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, called CNN from his cell phone as he was in lockdown in math class. Police were going through classrooms to clear the school, Freese said.

“I’m still a little shaken up,” he said.

Freese said the school had held drills a couple of times for this kind of situation.

“I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school,” he said.

According to CNN’s research, there have been 16 confirmed school shootings this year in the United States prior to today.

Great Mills High School has an enrollment of just over 1,500 students, about 56% of them minority students. The school has a four-year graduation rate of 91%, according to the school’s 2015-16 improvement plan.

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class as part of a student-led protest against school violence in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Al Murray shot video of police responding to the shooting at the high school Tuesday. He says he saw at least one officer run into the building with a shotgun or rifle.