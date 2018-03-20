× Salem Township Fire Company To Hold Gun Raffle

SALEM TOWNSHIP — In between emergencies, the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department is busy trying to keep things business as usual in Luzerne County.

Every year, the fire company near Berwick has three fundraisers and this year is no different.

“These three big events that we have every year, it would put a hurting on the fire company if we weren’t able to support these guys with these events,” said Christopher Cashman, Salem Township Fire Department.

That includes the seventh annual gun raffle at Nescopeck Township Firehall. One of the prizes includes an AK-47. In light of the recent shooting across the nation, the president of Salem Volunteer Fire Department Christopher Cashman says those who plan to enter the raffle have to submit background checks in order to qualify.

“The individuals who attend are mostly hunters. They are outdoorsmen. They are people who have previous ownership of firearms,” said Cashman

At the Weis Markets just a couple of block over, shoppers told Newswatch 16 it’s not up to the fire department to police gun owners.

“At the same time gun control is, guns aren’t the problem I think we all know that,” said William Trivelpiece.

Gun raffles are common fundraisers in many parts of Pennsylvania. The one here is scheduled to take place on April 7.