Remembering Jude: Family’s Event Gives Back to Other Kids

A family in Lackawanna County is keeping a young boy’s memory alive.

The family of Jude Zayac founded two area events including one this Friday, March 23, known as “Pink & Blue Day.”

The other is a 5K run/walk event on April 22 called “Jog For Jude.”

Jude’s family has turned the loss of their child into events to help other children in our area.

Jude Zayac from Dunmore died at three months old in July of 2014 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or S.I.D.S. Doctors describe it as a silent killer that shuts down a baby’s respiratory system.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the upcoming benefits Tuesday morning from Dunmore.

On Friday, people everywhere are encouraged to wear “pink and blue” to honor Jude. The day also includes an evening event at Backyard Ale House in Scranton. The fundraiser benefits St. Joseph’s Center Baby Pantry. Click here for the details on the happy hour event.

If you can’t make Friday’s event in Scranton, head here to learn more about the baby pantry and its wish list.

To register for Jog For Jude, click here!