Preparing for Snow in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Usually on the first day of spring, Myron Roberts from Tobyhanna Township says he’s usually tuning up his lawn mower, not putting air in the tires of his snow thrower.

But with more snow on the way, he isn’t taking any chances.

“It’s the Poconos, you know. I have been here for 17 years and we can get snow as late as May, so deal with it,” said Myron Roberts, Tobyhanna Township.

As if the last three snow storms this month weren’t enough, the Poconos area is one again expected to be hit with another dose of heavy winter weather.

Art Caldwell from Scotrun hopes this version of Mother Nature decides to pay a visit somewhere else.

“When it starts to get to a foot or two foot, we’ve had a bit much so far, especially this month,” said Caldwell.

“Honestly, we have had more snow this month than the entire winter season so I’m kind of ready for spring,” said Brandon DePerro, Long Pond.

Once again, PennDOT officials will impose certain bans and restrictions on interstates ahead of the winter storm, some drivers we spoke to say they are very happy about that decision.

A full ban of commercial vehicles will be in place on Interstate 380 and 84 and there will be restrictions on certain trucks on other area highways.

“I think it’s a great idea. Unfortunately, they seem to be the bane of the highway because at times they just can’t negotiate the highway and they can’t remove the snow fast enough, simple as that,” said Roberts.

“Having tractor-trailers off the road makes sense because it should free up traffic as long as people can keep moving,” said DePerro.

PennDOT officials say those travel bans and restrictions begin Tuesday night at 8 p.m.