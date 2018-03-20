New Brew for Yuengling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Yuengling Brewery is debuting a new beer, the brewery's first new year-round flavor in nearly 20 years.

Stocked in the Yuengling gift shop in downtown Pottsville is the brewery's newest beer: Golden Pilsner.

"I tried some last night. It's very good. My friends came over and we tried a little bit. It's good beer," said Yuengling worker Shannon Dalton.

Newswatch 16 sat down with Jennifer Yuengling, Yuengling's vice president of operations and the sixth generation to run the brewery. She says the Golden Pilsner will offer a different taste for Yuengling fans.

"The finish is not sweet. It is a little bit of a dry, short finish, so in essence, what it does is bring you back for another sip and another drink."

She describes the debut as an exciting time for Yuengling. It's the first new year-round beer the brewery has released in 17 years.

"We felt our three core brands -- our lager, our light lager, Black and Tan --they're all very similar style brands and we recognized that consumers were purchasing into the refreshment category and our three current brands don't necessarily play in that arena," Yuengling said.

Yuengling Brewery employees say there is already a lot of buzz about the new beer in the area.

"There's a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people asking me about it, texting me yesterday," Dalton said.

Yuengling's Golden Pilsner will hit stores in Schuylkill County and Harrisburg at the beginning of April.

It will be available everywhere else in July.