Couple Sentenced for Murder-for-Hire, Teen Sex Crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A husband and wife from the Poconos were sentenced Monday in Monroe County court for crimes including sex with a teen and a murder-for-hire plot.

Robin Transue from Mount Pocono will spend up to four years in state prison for admitting to hiring a hit man to kill her husband and having sex with a minor.

Keith Transue was sentenced for knowing about the abuse and not reporting it.

Robin Transue was sentenced to 18 to 48 months in state prison for admitting to hiring a hitman to kill her husband and having sex with a 14-year-old boy. She pleaded guilty to these charges in December of 2017.

Robin Transue pled guilty in December to lesser charges after she tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband Keith who knew about a sexual relationship Robin had with a 14-year-old boy. A family friend who Robin confided in told police about her plan. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/qzoW36pBHM — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 20, 2018

"This was an extremely difficult case for everyone involved. It ruined a family. So for all of you out there who are interested, love your husband, love your wife, and never say anything you don't mean," said Gary Asteak, Robin Transue's attorney.

Keith Transue was sentenced to two years of probation for knowing about the abuse and using that information to keep her from leaving him.

Robin Transue has been sentenced to 18 to 48 months in state prison for solicitation to commit aggravated assault and sex with a minor. Her husband, Keith Transue, has been sentenced to probation for knowing his wife was having an affair with a minor and not reporting it. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/kZCaNhI7nq — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 20, 2018

That's the reason Robin wanted Keith killed.

He was a police officer at the time and required by law to report it.

Investigators say this was a disturbing case with well-thought-out plans to kill.

"It was clear that this simply wasn't idle talk or simply a housewife venting about her husband. It was a lot more than that. She pled guilty first of all, indicating that she was guilty of these offenses," said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Michael Rakazewski.

Keith Transue also holds a seat on Mount Pocono borough council.

The mayor says Transue will continue his term that is set to be up next year.