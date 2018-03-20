Community Weather Announcements

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Snow Emergency Level 1 with parking ban in effect in Pottsville from Tuesday at 6 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 p.m. No parking on snow emergency routes and fire lanes.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Parking ban starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday along Route 61 (Chestnut Street) in Kulpmont.

The Holy Cross vs. Constitution boys basketball game scheduled
for 5 p.m. Tuesday and the Hazleton vs. Lincoln boys basketball game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday,both in Bethlehem, both have been postponed until Thursday.

