Abington Heights enjoys overtime win

Abington Heights shook off a crazy, final second of regulation where the Comets saw Bonner Prendergast make three free throws to tie the game.  The Friars, though missed the final free throw and one last three pointer.  In the end, The Comets won 56-51 in OT.

