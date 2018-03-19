× Yuengling’s Newest Beer: Golden Pilsner

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — America’s oldest brewery is introducing a new beer to its roster.

The latest brew from Pottsville-based D.G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc. is called Golden Pilsner.

The beer will initially be released in select markets in the first week of April, The Republican-Herald reports. Those markets include Schuylkill County and the Harrisburg area in Pennsylvania; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Cleveland, Ohio; Rhode Island; Georgia; and select markets in Florida.

This is Yuengling’s first new year-round beer in 17 years.