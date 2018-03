Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A worker had to be flown to the hospital after he got his arm caught in a machine at a factory in Northumberland County.

Police say it happened Monday morning at The Toy Factory on Industrial Park Road near Elysburg.

The place in Northumberland County makes stuffed animals.

The incident is under investigation. There is no word how the man's arm got caught.