Suspect in Shamokin Homicide, Standoff Wants Death Penalty

SHAMOKIN -- A man charged with homicide was back in court in Northumberland County Monday morning.

Additional charges were filed against Jose Colon over the weekend in the death of Kasandra Ortiz.

Her body was found behind a dumpster along North Rock Street in Shamokin last month.

Colon told the judge he was on drugs when he killed Ortiz and he wants the death penalty to pay for his crimes.

Colon is also charged with allegedly engaging in a standoff with Shamokin Police last month in Northumberland County.