FREELAND, Pa. -- A standoff caused some tense moments at a neighborhood in Luzerne County.

Some kind of disturbance brought police to an apartment building on Walnut Street in Freeland around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say man inside was wanted for making threats and wouldn't give himself up.

Two children got out safely and weren't there during the standoff.

That man gave himself up peacefully.

Authorities have not released his name here in Luzerne County.