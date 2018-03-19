Rally for Teachers Contract in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Dozens of teachers, parents, and students in the Poconos rallied for a new teachers contract.

A crowd formed outside the East Stroudsburg School District's administration building Monday evening.

The teachers union says it has been in negotiations with school officials for the past two years with no new contract agreement.

"Most contracts now boil down to the money issues, your healthcare and your salary. I think our proposals over the past two years--we've offered very significant health care concessions in our view--and basically, what we're asking for is a cost of living increase," said Joe Formica, East Stroudsburg Education Association.

Teachers in East Stroudsburg say they don't want to have to resort to a work stoppage, but they say two years without a contract is "demoralizing."