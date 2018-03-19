Police: Mom in Florida, Children Home Alone
DUNMORE, Pa. — A mother and a father are charged with endangering the welfare of their two children in Lackawanna County.
Investigators say the two children were knowingly left alone in Dunmore for nearly three days while the mother was in Florida.
Nicole Sciortino and Vincent Licciardello were both arraigned Monday morning on those neglect charges.
Sciortino told police that she didn’t realize it was against the law to leave her two children home alone unsupervised for an extended period of time and added that she, “didn’t think it was really that bad.”
According to court papers, on Wednesday, March 7, Dunmore police responded to the home on Monroe Avenue for a report of children who had been left alone for weeks.
When officers arrived, they found a 10 year old and 11 year old home by themselves. Police say the place was in deplorable condition, with food, boxes, pills and other trash on the floor. The thermostat read 58 degrees.
Police were able to contact the mother of the two children, Nicole Sciortino. She first told them she wasn’t far away, but later admitted to police that she was in Florida. She told investigators that the children’s father, Vincent Licciardello, who lives elsewhere, was watching the kids.
During the investigation, police found that on Monday, March 5, Licciardello dropped the kids off early in the morning. Over the next three days, while their mother was in Florida, he would occasionally stop by to drop food off for the unsupervised children.
Newswatch 16 spoke with a few people, who work in the area. They were floored to hear about the accusations.
At the time of the investigation, police say one child had missed 16 days of school, while the other had missed 26 days since the start of the school year.
“That hurts. I’m a mom of five kids. I couldn’t imagine leaving my kids for 10 minutes without an adult supervisor,” said Tamra Murphy. “Who’s feeding them, who’s washing their clothes, who’s making sure their homework is done? That upsets me beyond it. That hurts me.”
“That’s insane to me,” said Kaylia Riley. “I mean, at the end of the day, I couldn’t even leave my dogs for three days by themselves, let alone children, especially small children. It’s just mind-blowing.”
Sciortino and Licciardello were both charged Monday with endangering the welfare of children. Both were given $10,000 unsecured bail, so both walked free.
Investigators tell us the two children are staying with family friends through child youth services.
5 comments
donny hud43987
Oh my God
Shifty Biscuits
Typical Lackawanna county trash.
Rusty Knyffe
Of course, this woman is the bottom of the heap. She’s not going to feel any shame or guilt for what she’s done, otherwise, she wouldn’t have done such a dreadful thing in the first place. I can only imagine how these poor kids felt – alone, hungry, cold, and abandoned. We need to implement caning as a means of punishment in some cases.
john williams
you need a license to drive but not to have kids. This is very sad, and they are held unaccountable. I hope the kids land with someone who loves them.
Steve (@Ifdurgf)
She didnt know it was a bad idea to leave an 11 and a 10 year old home alone for days while not even in the same state or anywhere close? I say we leave her in jail and treat her the same way, lets forget about her in her cell for a cpl days with nothing. And the father?!?! I’m a father of a 13 and 12 year old. I leave them alone for a hour or 2 after I cook them a meal and it destroys me when I leave them at a friends house or to visit family. This guy stops by to just throw food at them as if they are wild animals in a zoo. They are both disgusting and dont deserve anything. Both walked free… yet kids are scarred for life. Scumbags are lucky I don’t live close to Dunmore.