Plea Deal Reached in Poisoning Retrial

Posted 11:32 am, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33AM, March 19, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- A woman accused of poisoning her son's girlfriend has agreed to a plea deal ahead of her retrial.

Her defense attorney says the 86-year-old grandmother just wanted this all to be over.

Galli was accused of poisoning her son's then-girlfriend Dawn Simyan by putting anti-freeze in her juice in March of 2011.

She was found guilty in 2013 and sentenced up to 12 years in prison.

She was granted bail in 2016 after serving two and a half years in jail and given a retrial after a judge ruled that Galli's defense attorney was ineffective.

Galli was sentenced to three years, three months home confinement, with a credit of 1,000 days served. It essentially works out to be six months home confinement and $3,500 restitution to the victim Dawn Simyan.

Simyan agreed to this sentence saying, she wants this to be done with, too.

