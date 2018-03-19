× Man Charged for Stabbing Three People in Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Roy Hogan, 24, of Cressona is charged with attempted homicide for stabbing three people in Schuylkill Haven.

Police said Hogan broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Orchard Avenue and stabbed three people while they were sleeping and then ran away from the scene.

“There was fire engines and ambulances and two helicopters,” Pamela Setlock of Schuylkill Haven said.

Setlock goes to a church near where the stabbings happened.

“As I got here, when I got to Orchard Avenue, there were several police cars blocking Orchard Avenue, so I had to take a different route to the church,” Setlock said.

Police said Hogan got into the house through a doggy door and then stabbed two men sleeping in the home as well as a woman. Investigators said one of the men was stabbed in the throat, the other in his face, while the woman had minor injuries. All three are expected to okay.

Neighbors are shocked that all of this played out in their neighborhood.

“Really surprised,” Wally Walinsky of Schuylkill Haven said. “(This is a) pretty quiet neighborhood. We never kind of have any troubles. No problems with breaking-in or anything.”

Police caught Hogan in the neighborhood after he ran away. They said Hogan’s ex-girlfriend had a PFA against him and that Hogan had violated that protective order a few hours before the stabbings. Schuylkill Haven’s police chief said his officers were in the process of putting together an arrest warrant when the attacks happened.

“It was a very quick response by my officer and I believe it saved some lives,” Chief Jeff Walcott said.

In addition to the attempted homicide charge, Hogan is also charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and burglary.