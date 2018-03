Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Seven people are out of their home after a fire in Schuylkill County.

The fire chief tells us the flames started on the third floor of a rowhome on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville around 7 p.m. Monday.

Seven people live there, only five were home at the time.

Everyone got out safely including a dog.

The Red Cross is helping the fire victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.