First Look at Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in Upcoming Biopic, Resemblance Is Uncanny

Posted 12:40 pm, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:30PM, March 19, 2018

Renée Zellweger CREDIT: Pathé and Calamity Films / Judy Garland CREDIT: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Producers behind an upcoming biopic about Judy Garland have released the first image of Renée Zellweger as the late screen icon and it is striking.

“Judy,” currently in production, is set in 1968 as the singer arrives in London to perform a series of sold out shows. Zellweger stars in the title role, with Rufus Sewell (“The Man in the High Castle”) cast as Garland’s ex-husband, Sidney Luft.

Garland died of an accidental overdose in the summer of 1969 at age 47.

Rupert Goold (“True Story”) is set to direct. “Judy” is a joint production between Pathé, BBC Films and Ingenious Media.

No release date has yet been announced for the project.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s