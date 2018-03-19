Benefit for Boyer

The Scranton Chapter of the PIAA Officials are having a fundraiser for Marty Boyer, a wrestling and football official who is battling Cancer. The benefit will take place at the Clarks Summit Fire Company, Saturday March 24 from 24. Tickets are $25, and include food and drink. There will be a silent auction for sports memorabilia.
