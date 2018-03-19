Benefit for Boyer

Posted 9:27 pm, March 19, 2018, by

The Scranton Chapter of the PIAA Officials are having a fundraiser for Marty Boyer, a wrestling and football official who is battling Cancer.  The benefit will take place at the Clarks Summit Fire Company, Saturday March 24 from 24.  Tickets are $25, and include food and drink.  There will be a silent auction for sports memorabilia.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

