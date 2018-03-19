× Albright Memorial Reopened after Makeover

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Albright Memorial Library in Scranton reopened Monday after renovations to the interior of the building.

On the inside of the new and improved Albright Memorial Library in Scranton, the color of the refinished woodwork catches your eye. Up close, the details are meticulous. Thanks to a new LED lighting system, the main floor is well lit and more open following this interior renovation that started late last year.

“It means the world to me and I think it means the world to most people in Scranton,” said library director Jack Finnerty. “This building occupies a very important part in the heart of the citizens, even citizens who may not be regular library users, but when they drive by and see the building out here, they feel it’s very important and they’re satisfied that we’re taking care of the building.”

The interior and exterior renovations cost in the neighborhood of $2 million, with a $500,000 grant from the state.

People who have missed frequenting the library since it closed temporarily in November love the new look.

“Oh, I loved it. I thought it was just wonderful. It was easy to see the titles of the books. I really missed it while it was closed. I truly did, but now I’m back. I’m happy. I only have to cross the street and I’m at the library!” Eleanor Tyson said.

“Nice, clean and airy. I expected it to be a little different. I didn’t expect it to be as open. It’s hard to digest all the changes yet and how it will work out, but I’m sure it will be satisfying,” Richard Wojciechowski said.

The brand new granite circulation desk is where the original desk was. Despite the renovations, the library says in a sense, it’s going back to the future.