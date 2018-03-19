Abington Heights vs Bonner Prendergast boys basketball

Posted 10:57 pm, March 19, 2018, by

After a 20 point win over Northeastern, Abington Heights hooked up with Bonner Prendergast in the boys 'AAAAA' semifinals. The Comets had the game won in regulation after a missed three sealed an apparent victory.  But, the Abington Heights fans were assessed a two shot Technical foul for throwing Hershey Kisses on the court with one second left.  The Friars made both Technical foul shots, but only made the first of the two Free Throws they shot after the Comets committed a foul on the rebound of the missed three pointer.   After all that it went to Overtime where Abington Heights prevailed 56-51.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s