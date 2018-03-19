Abington Heights vs Bonner Prendergast boys basketball

After a 20 point win over Northeastern, Abington Heights hooked up with Bonner Prendergast in the boys 'AAAAA' semifinals. The Comets had the game won in regulation after a missed three sealed an apparent victory. But, the Abington Heights fans were assessed a two shot Technical foul for throwing Hershey Kisses on the court with one second left. The Friars made both Technical foul shots, but only made the first of the two Free Throws they shot after the Comets committed a foul on the rebound of the missed three pointer. After all that it went to Overtime where Abington Heights prevailed 56-51.
