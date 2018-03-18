Woman Dies After Crash Left Her in Coma

Posted 5:11 pm, March 18, 2018, by

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A young woman seriously injured in a crash in the Lehigh Valley last spring has died.

The coroner said Caitlin McGarry, 23, of Schuylkill Haven died Saturday at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem.

McGarry was driving on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township near Allentown back in April 2017 when another vehicle crossed into her lane and hit her, leaving her in a coma.

Friends and family held a vigil for her in Schuylkill Haven in May, where hundreds came out to support the Penn State graduate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s