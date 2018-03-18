× Woman Dies After Crash Left Her in Coma

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A young woman seriously injured in a crash in the Lehigh Valley last spring has died.

The coroner said Caitlin McGarry, 23, of Schuylkill Haven died Saturday at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem.

McGarry was driving on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township near Allentown back in April 2017 when another vehicle crossed into her lane and hit her, leaving her in a coma.

Friends and family held a vigil for her in Schuylkill Haven in May, where hundreds came out to support the Penn State graduate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.