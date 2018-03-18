Thousands of Dollars in Diamonds Stolen in Jewelry Shop Burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- Burglars got away with thousands of dollars in diamonds from a coin and jewelry shop in Luzerne County.

State and local police were investigating at Cade's Coins and Jewelry on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter Sunday morning.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 he's been in business for more than nine years and never had a problem before.

"It's a very good neighborhood and I'm fortunate enough to have a business here. This is very devastating," said owner Jimmy Dennis.

The owner believes at least $50,000 worth of diamonds were stolen and is offering a reward leading to an arrest.