Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- St. Patrick's Day may be over, but the celebration of all things Irish continued in Monroe County.

Stroudsburg's St. Patrick's Day Parade stepped off Sunday morning at Stroudsburg High School.

Thousands of parade goers lined the streets of the borough.

Dozens of floats and local bands participated.

Those who attended were pleased with the celebration.

"It is the largest crowd we've ever seen, not that we're keeping count, but it's a wonderful crowd, beautiful day, so we're happy to be here," said Sandra Brinker of Stroudsburg.