Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Posted 6:41 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:10PM, March 18, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- St. Patrick's Day may be over, but the celebration of all things Irish continued in Monroe County.

Stroudsburg's St. Patrick's Day Parade stepped off Sunday morning at Stroudsburg High School.

Thousands of parade goers lined the streets of the borough.

Dozens of floats and local bands participated.

Those who attended were pleased with the celebration.

"It is the largest crowd we've ever seen, not that we're keeping count, but it's a wonderful crowd, beautiful day, so we're happy to be here," said Sandra Brinker of Stroudsburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s