Mini Golf for Osterhout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People put their putters to good use in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre held an All "Fore" Books mini golf event at the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street.

Friends and families enjoyed 18 fun holes played inside the library, set up around the library stacks.

"I've never heard of an indoor event such as this, so it just seemed like a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon," said George Hart of Wilkes-Barre.

All the money raised will benefit the Osterhout's children's programs.