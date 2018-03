Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYMART, Pa. -- Ten maple producers invited people to a self-guided tour of their sugar houses in Wayne County on Sunday.

Newswatch 16 checked out one of the stops on the tour, Shemanski Maple Syrup in Waymart, where workers explained how they get the syrup from the tree to the table.

This year's annual maple tour was presented by the Northeastern PA Maple Producers with the help of the Conservation District and Wayne County Penn State Cooperative Extension.