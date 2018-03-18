Good Morning PA – Mahoney Brothers and Veterans Tribute

Posted 10:50 am, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51AM, March 18, 2018

Come see the Mahoney Brothers perform "The Worlds Greatest Impersonation Show" on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Mt. Carmel Area High School. There will be a Vietnam Veterans tribute during intermission with fourth grader Michaela Williams and ninth grader Chase Petro performing our National Anthem on their violins. All proceeds go to charity.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s