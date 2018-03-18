Good Morning PA – Mahoney Brothers and Veterans Tribute

Come see the Mahoney Brothers perform "The Worlds Greatest Impersonation Show" on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Mt. Carmel Area High School. There will be a Vietnam Veterans tribute during intermission with fourth grader Michaela Williams and ninth grader Chase Petro performing our National Anthem on their violins. All proceeds go to charity.
