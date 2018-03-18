× Flames Damage Former Bakery in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flames gutted a former bakery in Wayne County on the same day the family was celebrating the owner’s 95th birthday.

Crews battled flames at Day’s Bakery on North Main Street in Honesdale around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire chief said the flames sparked in the bakery on the first floor which was recently used to make treats for Doris Day’s 95th birthday party.

Day was upstairs and got out OK. Her pet cat was resuscitated.

The bakery closed several years ago and has been for sale ever since.

It’s not clear how much damage was done.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.